V-C defends Governor on nominations to Kerala University senate

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on Wednesday refuted the contention that Tuesday’s High Court decision quashing four nominations made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to the university Senate is a setback to Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr. Kunnummal said the court has, in view of the petitions, merely directed the Governor to examine the matter in more detail by including the petitioners in the process.

The authority still rests with the Governor to make the nominations, Dr. Kunnummal said. “You go through the judgment. Nowhere does it say that he has no power,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university had not furnished any list to the Governor. On the other hand, the Act governing the university does not mention the norms for making such nominations. It is understood that the Governor made the nominations based on the proposals and feedback that he had received, the V-C said. Besides, of the several nominations made by the Governor, only four had given rise to complaints, he added.

The court had issued the order on a petition filed by two students, challenging the order nominating a third-semester History degree student and a fifth-semester student of Bachelor of Computer Application to the Senate. The court also quashed Mr. Khan’s order nominating two fifth-semester students under the category of students having outstanding ability in fine arts and sports respectively.

