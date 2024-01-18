ADVERTISEMENT

V. Ambili takes over as deputy DG at Geological Survey of India’s Kerala unit

January 18, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

V. Ambili | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V. Ambili has assumed office as Deputy Director General at the Geological Survey of India (G.S.I), Kerala unit, a scientific organisation under the Union Ministry of Mines. She is the first woman from south India to hold this position in G.S.I.

Prior to this, Dr. Ambili served as Director of the Marine and Coastal Survey Division of the G.S.I in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Hailing from Kottayam, she holds a master’s degree in Geology from the Central University of Pondicherry and a PhD from the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

