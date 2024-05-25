V. Abdulla translation prize presented to Prema Jayakumar

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair presented the award for translation in memory of V. Abdulla to Prema Jayakumar in Kozhikode on Saturday.

At the V. Abdulla commemoration that followed, he called upon lovers of Malayalam language to be thankful to the noted translator for his contributions to the language.

“Abdulla played a major role in popularising many works of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in other languages. He had translated several other works that had language peculiarities,” Mr. Nair said.

Prema Jayakumar bagged the award for her translation of C. Radhakrishnan’s Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram under the title ‘Nectar from Sea of Fire’. The award consists of ₹50,000 in cash and citation.

