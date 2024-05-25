ADVERTISEMENT

V. Abdulla translation prize presented to Prema Jayakumar

Published - May 25, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Writer M.T. Vasusevan Nair presenting the award for translation to Prema Jayakumar at the V. Abdulla commemoration event in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair presented the award for translation in memory of V. Abdulla to Prema Jayakumar in Kozhikode on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the V. Abdulla commemoration that followed, he called upon lovers of Malayalam language to be thankful to the noted translator for his contributions to the language.

“Abdulla played a major role in popularising many works of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in other languages. He had translated several other works that had language peculiarities,” Mr. Nair said.

Prema Jayakumar bagged the award for her translation of C. Radhakrishnan’s Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram under the title ‘Nectar from Sea of Fire’. The award consists of ₹50,000 in cash and citation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US