U.Vikraman, CPI leader and journalist, passes away

September 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Senior journalist and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader U.Vikraman passed away here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Vikraman, the son of Communist leaders C. Unniraja and Radhamma Thankachy, came into politics through the student movement.

He was the former coordinating editor of Janayugam daily and one of the founder leaders of the Kerala Journalists Union. He was also the vice president and national executive member of the Indian Journalists Union.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Vikraman’s role in propagating Communist idealogy and his objective approach to journalism.