HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.Vikraman, CPI leader and journalist, passes away

He was the former coordinating editor of Janayugam daily and one of the founder leaders of Kerala Journalists Union

September 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader U.Vikraman passed away here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Vikraman, the son of Communist leaders C. Unniraja and Radhamma Thankachy, came into politics through the student movement.

He was the former coordinating editor of Janayugam daily and one of the founder leaders of the Kerala Journalists Union. He was also the vice president and national executive member of the Indian Journalists Union.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Vikraman’s role in propagating Communist idealogy and his objective approach to journalism.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.