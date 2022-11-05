UTUC seeks withdrawal of order on PSU pay structure

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
November 05, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government order (GO) for the formulation of a common framework for pay/wage structure of PSUs in Kerala.

“The State government is trying to follow and implement all anti-labour policies formulated by the Centre. Currently, it is going ahead with steps to betray the employees of public sector institutions,” said Titanium Complex Employees Union president N.K. Premachandran, MP, at a press meet here on Saturday.

He pointed out that it is “quite illogical and unscientific” to classify Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) in the same category with Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra), Kerala State Industrial development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) and Beverages Corporation (Bevco).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, KMML employees will lose many benefits, including medical coverage. As per the order, wage revision will be implemented only if the company records profit for three consecutive years, and the employees will not be eligible for any of the existing allowances,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app