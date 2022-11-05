UTUC seeks withdrawal of order on PSU pay structure

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government order (GO) for the formulation of a common framework for pay/wage structure of PSUs in Kerala.

“The State government is trying to follow and implement all anti-labour policies formulated by the Centre. Currently, it is going ahead with steps to betray the employees of public sector institutions,” said Titanium Complex Employees Union president N.K. Premachandran, MP, at a press meet here on Saturday.

He pointed out that it is “quite illogical and unscientific” to classify Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) in the same category with Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra), Kerala State Industrial development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) and Beverages Corporation (Bevco).

“As a result, KMML employees will lose many benefits, including medical coverage. As per the order, wage revision will be implemented only if the company records profit for three consecutive years, and the employees will not be eligible for any of the existing allowances,” he said.