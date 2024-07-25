Uttara Kannada landslip: Youth Commission registers case on cyber campaign against rescuer, driver’s family

The Kerala State Youth Commission has suo motu registered a case against the alleged cyber campaign against self-proclaimed rescuer Ranjith Israel and the family of lorry driver Arjun, who is missing from Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

A release said on Thursday that parts of a press meet conducted by Mr. Arjun’s family were edited and spread through social media. The commission asked the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) to find the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts of those who indulge in such campaign, take action against them, and submit a report.

