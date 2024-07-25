GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttara Kannada landslip: Missing Kerala truck driver’s family faces cyberattack, approaches cyber cell for action

They allege that their statements about the rescue operation at Shirur were edited and being used to create fake videos that are circulated on social media

Published - July 25, 2024 01:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Efforts on to trace the missing Kerala truck in Gangavali river, near Shirur, in Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Efforts on to trace the missing Kerala truck in Gangavali river, near Shirur, in Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Girish Pattanshetti

The family members of the truck driver Arjun from Kerala who has gone missing in the Uttara Kannada landslip approached the Kozhikode cyber cell on July 25 seeking legal action against the ongoing cyberattack against them on social media.

In the complaint, they alleged that the statements on the rescue operations at Shirur they made with good intention and out of their concerns for the missing family member were modified to create fake videos that were circulated widely on social media.

Uttara Kannada landslip: Operation to rescue Kerala truck and driver resume at Shirur in Karnataka

They claimed that their original statements made during a media interaction recently were found distorted and added with other fake videos to create the impression that they were speaking against the government and the Army.

Sources said the family raised strong criticism against some YouTube channels also for producing fake news related to the incident and using the distorted video statements to endorse it.

Police verifying videos

Meanwhile, police sources said they were in the process of collecting some of the suspected videos and verifying social media pages as part of investigating the complaint. The petition was mainly against the misuse of a video statement by Arjun’s aunt, they added.

Arjun, a Kannadikkal native, went missing on July 16, along with his truck, in a landslip near Ankola in Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. 

There were protests from various quarters alleging tardiness in the rescue operations in search of the missing man.

