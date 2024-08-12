ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh man held for defrauding ₹46 lakh from Pathanamthitta native

Published - August 12, 2024 07:40 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The victim was trapped through a purported cryptocurrency trading group on the Telegram application, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Aranmula police have busted a northern India-based cyber fraud racket that defrauded ₹46 lakh from a resident of Kozhencherry and arrested one person in this connection. Thirty nine-year-old Manavendra Singh Kushwaha, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the victim, enticed by an advertisement promising substantial profits through cryptocurrency trading on the Telegram application, clicked on a link that added him to a Telegram group. This group was purportedly associated with an American company named Ameritrade.

The advertisements claimed that an investment of $100 in cryptocurrency could yield $1,000 within 24 hours. Posing as a company agent, the scammer repeatedly contacted the victim over phone and trusting these claims the victim transferred ₹23 lakh to different accounts given by the fraudster between July 8 and December 16, 2023.

Upon receiving the amount, the fraudsters sent him a screenshot of a website showing his initial investment and purportedly tripled profits, along with a mobile app to view these details. When the victim sought to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters extorted an additional ₹23 lakh from him, citing charges for processing, OTP, delivery, and taxes.

The Aranmula police, which booked a case in March this year, started tracing the racket’s operation through phone numbers and bank account details linked to the fraudsters. They soon also found that ₹35 lakh of the amount defrauded from the victim had been transacted through two bank accounts in Kushwaha’s name.

Based on the finding, the police team travelled to Madhya Pradesh and arrested Kushwaha. Since the complaint was filed only months later, the recovery of the lost funds has proven challenging for the police.

A probe is now on with a focus on other accounts where the defrauded funds were transferred. Police said Kushwaha had been residing in Madhya Pradesh for the past six years and working as a hotel receptionist. He was produced before the Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in custody for further investigation.

