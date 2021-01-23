Kerala

‘Utsavam’ in February

Kerala Tourism will organise Utsavam, an annual traditional arts festival, which will showcase a wide range of tribal and folk arts in February in all districts.

Exponents and troupes of folk, tribal and ritualistic art forms will present a wide range of tribal and folk arts. The event is aimed at popularising the State’s traditional art forms, some of which are on the verge of decline.

Applications

Applications from those interested in presenting the art forms should reach Deputy Director (Marketing), Kerala Tourism, before January 30. Applications should be addressed to Deputy Director (Marketing), Park View, Thiruvananthapuram-695033. Details can also be obtained by telephone 0471-2560426.

