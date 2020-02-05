Kerala

Utilise project funds, Minister tells officials

Chandrasekharan reviews progress of govt. schemes in Kanhangad constituency

Revenue and Housing Minister E. Chandrasekharan has asked officials to check if the funds allocated for various schemes were being fully utilised.

The Minister was addressing a workshop and review of budget works in the Kanhangad constituency using the Asset Development Project and Special Development Fund, at the Hosdurg taluk office conference hall here. He also reviewed roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters.

The Minister said that the negative attitude of some officials was affecting the proper execution of works.

It was decided to seek a clarification from the designers for constructing a bridge on the Pannipara road on the Kallapalli-Vattoli Kammatti road in Panathady panchayat.

Blacklisting of firms

Collector D. Sajith Babu suggested blacklisting contractors who had failed to carry out the road work in Kodom-Belur grama panchayat, Elady Kanam-Kannadi Para Colony and in other local bodies.

The Collector directed the Kerala Water Authority executive engineer to submit a report to the Sub-Collector on the availability of land for the Padikkanam drinking water project at Ajanur grama panchayat.

Sub Collector Arun K. Vijayan; finance officer K. Satheesan; and Assistant Development Commissioner (General) Bebin John Varghese spoke. Block panchayat presidents and various executives attended the meeting.

