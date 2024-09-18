ADVERTISEMENT

Despite searing heat, enthusiastic crowd gathers to witness annual Uthrittathi regatta

Updated - September 18, 2024 09:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A total of 49 snakeboats took part in this year’s grand water regatta, held in two batches. Koyipram and Kottathoor-Kaithakkodi Palliyodams claim the Mannam Trophy in the A and B batches, respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Snakeboats at Aranmula as part of the annual Uthrittathi boat race on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The rhyme and rhythm of the traditional Vanchipattu (boat songs) echoed along the banks of the Pampa as Palliyodams (snakeboats) blazed past the placid waters during the annual Uthrittathi boat race on Wednesday.

A total of 49 snakeboats took part in this year’s grand water regatta, held in two batches. The event commenced with a ceremonial procession of 52 elegantly decorated Palliyodams, captivating the crowd in the afternoon.

In the thrilling race that followed, the Koyipram and Kottathoor-Kaithakkodi Palliyodams claimed the prestigious Mannam Trophy in the A and B batches, respectively.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the event, while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal flagged off the grand procession of the Palliyodams. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who addressed the gathering, announced a contribution of ₹5 lakh to support the organisation of the event. Health Minister Veena George released the official souvenir, commemorating the occasion.

K.V. Sambadevan, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, presided over the event, with notable attendees, including Anto Antony, MP, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and District Collector S. Prem Krishnan.

Despite the searing midday heat, enthusiastic crowds gathered along both sides of the river, eager to catch a glimpse of the majestic, decked up snakeboats.

The regatta, a blend of celebration and ritual, commemorates the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple. Each boat’s oarsmen are carefully chosen from the villages that own the palliyodams, dressed uniformly in traditional attire, comprising white dhoti and melmundu, adding to the visual spectacle of this cherished tradition.

