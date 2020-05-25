Uthra’s house witnesses dramatic scenes

KOLLAM

25 May 2020 20:22 IST

Sooraj is brought to victim’s house for evidence collection

Uthra’s house in Anchal witnessed high drama on Monday when Sooraj, the prime accused in the murder of his wife, was brought to the crime scene in connection with evidence collection.

The police arrested him on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, Uthra, and trying to pass it off as a snakebite accident along with Suresh, a snake catcher who helped him in procuring snakes.

While Uthra’s mother broke down seeing the accused of her daughter’s death, Sooraj kept repeating that he had not killed his wife.

Advertising

Advertising

Remanded

He was later produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

Uthra’s parents had alleged foul play after the 25-year-old died due to snakebite on May 7 at her home in Anchal where she was recuperating after a similar incident.

She had sustained a snakebite on March 2 at her husband’s house in Adoor and was under treatment when another snake took her life.

She was first bitten by a viper and then a cobra, and her husband Sooraj was present on both the occasions.

Uthra was found dead at her home on May 7 and according to her mother she had closed all windows at night after serving dinner to her daughter.

Following her death Uthra’s parents filed a case with District Police Chief (Kollam Rural), and her father Vijayasenan had expressed suspicion over the incident alleging Sooraj and his family planned the murder.

They said it was impossible for the snake to enter a closed, air-conditioned room with tiled floor and Sooraj must have planted the snake inside when his first attempt failed.

The snake that killed Uthra was found in the morning and Sooraj told the family that he had opened a window at night and the snake might have entered through it.

When Uthra was first bitten by a viper at her husband’s house, he allegedly gave her painkillers and asked her to sleep.

Next day an unconscious Uthra was taken to a private hospital where she underwent treatment till April 22.

Reportedly, Sooraj had removed Uthra’s gold from the bank locker on March 2, the day she was first bitten by a snake.

Sooraj married Uthra in 2018 and the couple have a one-year-old son. Her parents also alleged that Uthra has been facing dowry harassment and she was murdered for her gold and property.

Confession

Sooraj confessed to his crime after a day-long questioning. He admitted that he brought the snakes in a bottle and threw them over Uthra while she was asleep.

According to the police, Sooraj procured the snakes from Suresh, a snake catcher from Kalluvathukkal, and paying ₹5,000 for each snake.

“Sooraj has been plotting the murder of his wife for the last three months and his web history shows a lot of data associated with snakes. Currently we are investigating if any others are involved in the crime,” said an officer.

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has taken a suo motu case and the District Child Welfare Committee has been instructed to handover the custody of Uthra’s son to her parents.