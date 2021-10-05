Kerala

Uthra verdict on Oct. 11

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict on the controversial Uthra murder case on October 11.

The Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the case, booking Uthra's husband, Sooraj, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempt to murder and destruction of evidence.

He had used a cobra to murder his wife and 25-year-old Uthra’s body was found on May 7 at her home in Anchal.

Uthra had survived an earlier attempt using a viper.

Her husband had procured both the snakes from a handler, who later turned approver. The investigative team had conducted the autopsy of the snake to confirm that the DNA of the same snake was found in the bottle in which Sooraj stored the cobra.


