Uthra murder: report submitted

As per a directive of the Kerala Women’s Commission, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief on Monday submitted a preliminary report on domestic violence and dowry harassment complaints raised by the parents of Uthra, who died in a snakebite incident.

“The report confirms Uthra was harassed by her husband’s family and they can be booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Domestic Violence Act. The report will be handed over to the District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) probing the murder. It will be more foolproof if a single agency investigates both the murder and harassment cases,” said Shahida Kamal, commission member.

The police had interrogated the parents and sister of Sooraj, Uthra’s husband and the main accused in the case. His father Surendran was arrested on Monday.

Abetment

According to police officers, Surendran is guilty of abetment to crime and destroying evidence. “There are discrepancies in the statements given by Sooraj’s family and we are trying to find who was handling Uthra’s gold and how it went missing. Evidence collection is also progressing,” said an officer. Reportedly, Sooraj had removed Uthra’s gold from the bank locker after her death and the police team later retrieved a portion of the gold from the locker.