Kerala

Uthra murder: report submitted

Report confirms harassment by husband’s family: Women’s panel member

As per a directive of the Kerala Women’s Commission, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief on Monday submitted a preliminary report on domestic violence and dowry harassment complaints raised by the parents of Uthra, who died in a snakebite incident.

“The report confirms Uthra was harassed by her husband’s family and they can be booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Domestic Violence Act. The report will be handed over to the District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) probing the murder. It will be more foolproof if a single agency investigates both the murder and harassment cases,” said Shahida Kamal, commission member.

The police had interrogated the parents and sister of Sooraj, Uthra’s husband and the main accused in the case. His father Surendran was arrested on Monday.

Abetment

According to police officers, Surendran is guilty of abetment to crime and destroying evidence. “There are discrepancies in the statements given by Sooraj’s family and we are trying to find who was handling Uthra’s gold and how it went missing. Evidence collection is also progressing,” said an officer. Reportedly, Sooraj had removed Uthra’s gold from the bank locker after her death and the police team later retrieved a portion of the gold from the locker.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 7:42:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/uthra-murder-report-submitted/article31744616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY