Uthara murder case | Mother, sister of victim’s husband arrested

KOLLAM

23 August 2020 13:13 IST

The 25-year-old had died due to snakebite and her family had approached the police alleging that her husband and his family had planned the crime.

Police arrested two more people — the mother and sister of the victim’s husband and main accused — in connection with Uthra murder case. Reportedly, they have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for conspiracy, domestic violence and destruction of evidence.

Uthra’s body was found on May 7 at her home in Anchal and her father had raised domestic violence and dowry harassment complaints after the death. The 25-year-old had died due to snakebite and her family had approached the District Police Chief (Kollam Rural), alleging that her husband and his family had planned the crime.

At the time of her death, Uthra was recuperating from a similar incident of a snakebite on March 2 at her husband's home in Adoor. During the interrogation, Sooraj confessed to having brought both the snakes in a bottle and throwing them on Uthra while she was asleep.

She was first bitten by a viper and then a cobra, both procured by Sooraj from a handler who later turned approver. Autopsy of the snake had confirmed that the same snake had killed Uthra.

The investigative team found discrepancies in the statements given by Sooraj's family and gold ornaments belonging to Uthra were later recovered from a plantation near Sooraj's home. They were found buried in the ground.

Sooraj's father Surendran was arrested for abetment to crime and destroying evidence as he helped hide the gold. Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed a chargesheet running into 1000 pages in the sensational murder case.