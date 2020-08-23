Uthara murder case | Mother, sister of victim’s husband arrested

Police arrested two more people — the mother and sister of the victim’s husband and main accused — in connection with Uthra murder case. Reportedly, they have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for conspiracy, domestic violence and destruction of evidence.
Uthra’s body was found on May 7 at her home in Anchal and her father had raised domestic violence and dowry harassment complaints after the death. The 25-year-old had died due to snakebite and her family had approached the District Police Chief (Kollam Rural), alleging that her husband and his family had planned the crime.
At the time of her death, Uthra was recuperating from a similar incident of a snakebite on March 2 at her husband's home in Adoor. During the interrogation, Sooraj confessed to having brought both the snakes in a bottle and throwing them on Uthra while she was asleep.
She was first bitten by a viper and then a cobra, both procured by Sooraj from a handler who later turned approver. Autopsy of the snake had confirmed that the same snake had killed Uthra.
The investigative team found discrepancies in the statements given by Sooraj's family and gold ornaments belonging to Uthra were later recovered from a plantation near Sooraj's home. They were found buried in the ground.
Sooraj's father Surendran was arrested for abetment to crime and destroying evidence as he helped hide the gold. Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed a chargesheet running into 1000 pages in the sensational murder case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath