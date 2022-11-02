UST to host hackathon for students

ADVERTISEMENT

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in Thiruvananthapuram, has announced the launch of the second edition of ‘d3code’, a hackathon for college and university students to showcase their talent.

The hackathon will be open for students pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degree courses, ahead of UST’s annual technology conference D3 (Dream, Develop and Disrupt).

The hackathon will provide students a platform to solve some of the real-world problems and test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills. Students can register on the D3 website between November 4 and 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top five teams chosen to attend the final round of the Hackathon will have the opportunity to participate in the D3 conference to be held here on December 15.

The first prize winning team will get a cash prize of ₹700,000, the second prize comprises ₹500,000, and the third prize ₹300,000, while the other two teams will receive honorary mention and ₹200,000. Each member of the top five teams would also receive a conditional job offer to join UST India, a press note issued by the company said.