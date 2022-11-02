UST to host hackathon for students

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram
November 02, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in Thiruvananthapuram, has announced the launch of the second edition of ‘d3code’, a hackathon for college and university students to showcase their talent.

The hackathon will be open for students pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degree courses, ahead of UST’s annual technology conference D3 (Dream, Develop and Disrupt).

The hackathon will provide students a platform to solve some of the real-world problems and test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills. Students can register on the D3 website between November 4 and 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top five teams chosen to attend the final round of the Hackathon will have the opportunity to participate in the D3 conference to be held here on December 15.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The first prize winning team will get a cash prize of ₹700,000, the second prize comprises ₹500,000, and the third prize ₹300,000, while the other two teams will receive honorary mention and ₹200,000. Each member of the top five teams would also receive a conditional job offer to join UST India, a press note issued by the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app