Using stadium for PM’s rally comes in for flak

‘Non-sporting activities damage Kariavattom stadium’

Using Greenfield International Stadium at Kariavattom for non-sporting activities has come in for flak. The decision to use the stadium for an election campaign rally of National Democratic Alliance candidates to be attended by Prime Minister Narenda Modi on April 2 is the latest instance.

Using the stadium for purposes other than sports in the recent past had disadvantaged its prospects as an international sports destination, the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair said in the letter that non-sporting events would destroy the field of play and allied facilities.

The TCCI urged the Prime Minister to look for an alternative location for the April 2 rally. “If a change of venue is not possible, those concerned may please be directed to limit the entry of public only to the gallery and ensure that the field of play is fully protected,” he said.

The stadium is constructed as per FIFA regulations and the International Cricket Council norms for holding international cricket and football matches with an investment of over ₹400 crore.