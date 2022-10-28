Usha Veerendrakumar passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Usha Veerendrakumar, wife of the late Union Minister M.P. Veerendrakumar, passed away here on Friday. She was 82.

Usha Veerendrakumar was also the director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company limited. The cremation will be held near her ancestral house at Puliyarmala in Wayanad district on Saturday. She is survived by son M.V. Shreyamskumar and daughters M.V. Asha, M.V. Nisha, and M.V. Jayalakshmi.