Usha Veerendrakumar passes away

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 28, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Usha Veerendrakumar, wife of the late Union Minister M.P. Veerendrakumar, passed away here on Friday. She was 82.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Usha Veerendrakumar was also the director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company limited. The cremation will be held near her ancestral house at Puliyarmala in Wayanad district on Saturday. She is survived by son M.V. Shreyamskumar and daughters M.V. Asha, M.V. Nisha, and M.V. Jayalakshmi.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app