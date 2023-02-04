Usha seeks security for her athletic school in Kozhikode

February 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

P.T. Usha, Rajya Sabha MP and president, Indian Olympic Association, has claimed that illegal construction works are taking place on the land allotted to the Usha School of Athletics, the training school run by the former Olympian, near Balussery in Kozhikode district.

She told the media in New Delhi on Saturday that the school had been functioning on 30 acres given on lease at Kinalur near Balussery during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government. Ms. Usha said a group of people entered the premises without the school management’s permission and began construction works on Friday. They claimed that they had approval from the local Panangad grama panchayat. When the school management approached the district administration, the police, and the Kerala State Industrial Corporation, which owns the land, the works were put on hold.

Ms. Usha pointed out that the panchayat had no right over the land given to the school on lease as the area had been properly measured and demarcated. Due to financial constraints, boundary walls had not been built. There is no concrete road too. Because of this, strangers are entering the premises, and the presence of drug peddlers too is suspected. As many as 25 girls from various States are studying in the school, and their security is at stake.

Ms. Usha said a concrete road should be constructed through the school, and a gate too should be built. The former Olympian said that if urgent steps were not taken, the management would not be able to run the school at Kinalur. Ms. Usha sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure the security of the students.