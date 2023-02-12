Usha school road row: official to submit report soon

February 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty is expected to submit a report soon on the controversy related to the construction works taken up at the Usha School of Athletics at Kinalur near Balussery to District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy.

The school is run by P.T. Usha, former athlete and Rajya Sabha MP. The official had visited the site recently. “I am planning to submit a report to the District Collector in a day or two,” she told The Hindu on Sunday.

The controversy arose after the former Olympian alleged on February 4 that unauthorised construction works with the approval of Panangad grama panchayat had been taken up on the 30 acres allotted on lease to her school by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). She claimed that strangers were reportedly roaming around the premises and drug peddlers too were seen. Ms. Usha also sought security for the girl students at the school. The construction works were temporarily halted after she approached the district administration with a complaint.

Functionaries of the panchayat, however, refute the allegations and claim that the construction works are for laying a pipeline to provide drinking water to around 20 families who are staying in the nearby Kanthalad hillock. The pipeline is being laid on a road next to the synthetic athletic track and hostel of the school, which the panchayat claims to be in its possession. They say that it has been used by the local residents for long. The school management, meanwhile, says there is no road outside the boundary area of the property leased out to it by the KSIDC.

Ms. Madhavikutty spoke to representatives of the school management and the panchayat functionaries during her visit. She is learnt to have promised an amicable solution to the issue.

P.A. Ajanachandran, general secretary and co-founder of the school said on Sunday that they were yet to get any update from the district administration.