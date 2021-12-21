Usha Mohandas elected chairperson of Kerala Congress (B)

KOCHI

21 December 2021 17:32 IST

This is the first time the State committee of the party meets after the demise of the former chairman and one of the founders of the united Kerala Congress, Balakrishna Pillai, in May 2021

Kerala Congress (B) unanimously elected Usha Mohandas as its chairperson at a meeting of the party State committee here on Tuesday. This is the first time the State committee meets after the demise of the former chairman and one of the founders of the united Kerala Congress, Balakrishna Pillai, in May this year.

Working chairman of the party and former MLA M. P. Mani said the election of Ms. Usha as chairman was unanimous. The meeting was attended by presidents of the party from 10 districts and party workers and leaders from all the 14 districts. Party presidents from Wayanad and Malappuram, however, did not attend.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the party’s constitution calls for the State committee to meet within six months of the chairman’s position falling vacant, the meeting had not taken place for about seven months, said Paul Joseph, party vice-chairman.

Stays with LDF

Mr. Mani said the Left Democratic Front (LDF), of which the Kerala Congress (B) is now a part, would welcome the election of the chairperson even as K. B. Ganesh Kumar, son of Mr. Pillai, would continue in his position as a member of the State legislature.

Mr. Mani also ruled out the Kerala Congress (B) joining the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party has worked hard for the victory of the LDF during the last elections and would stand firm with the front, he said.

He also said though Mr. Ganesh Kumar was invited to attend the meeting in Kochi, he was not present.