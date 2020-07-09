Use water judiciously, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday made an appeal for using water judiciously and for its reuse in agriculture after it is used in households.
Mr. Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating the work on the drinking water project at Eruvatti village in Pinarayi panchayat. The event was held online at Panthakkappara Sree Narayana Library.
Without realising the importance of conserving such a precious resource as drinking water, some were using it for other purposes. There should be an effort to change such conduct, he said.
Mr. Vijayan said that it had been the long-term wish of the people of Eruvatti village to have a drinking water scheme. The project was expected to be completed in nine months, he said, adding that it was expected to meet the demand for water in the village until 2050.
The problem of drinking water shortage in the area would be fully addressed once the project was completed and at least 3,000 households would have access to the service.
K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources, who presided over the function, said 8.8 lakh households had been provided with drinking water connections in the past four years in the State.
The Eruvatti project was being implemented at a cost of ₹10 crore.
The event was attended by T.K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department; S.Venkatespathi, Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority; G. Sreekumar, Technical Member; P. Balan, Chief Minister’s constituency representative; government officials, people’s representatives, and political party leaders.
