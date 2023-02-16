Use technology to enhance passenger amenities in airports, says V.K. Singh

February 16, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways General V.K. Singh (Retd.) has suggested that technology should be utilised to the maximum extent to enhance passenger comfort at airports. The Minister, on a two-day visit to the State, was reviewing the development works of Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Mission 2028 master plan

He said the use of electric vehicles has to be encouraged at airports to avoid pollution. Currently, 40% of vehicles used in the Thiruvananthapuram airport are e-vehicles. The Minister said outlets of women’s self-help groups should be set up in airports like Chennai. He said this would give more opportunities for women empowerment.

Mr. Singh also expressed satisfaction with the progress of developmental works in the Thiruvananthapuram airport. A presentation on the details of the Mission 2028 master plan formulated for the development of the airport was shown at the meeting. The world-class master plan was prepared with the help of aviation consultancies from the U.S., U.K., and Singapore.

Number of passengers

As per the master plan, currently, the Thiruvananthapuram airport is used by 4.5 million passengers annually, which will be increased to 6.2 million in 2024-25. The master plan also envisages an increase to 12.4 million passengers by 2026-27. With the acquisition of an additional 36 acres of land for airport development, the Thiruvananthapuram airport will reach its maximum capacity of 27 million passengers a year.

Chief Airport Officer M. Darshan Singh, Regional Executive Director Airports Authority of India Sajeev G. Panicker, and CISF officials participated in the review meeting.