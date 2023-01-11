ADVERTISEMENT

Use ‘teachers’ in school without gender discrimination: panel

January 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The child rights commission says sir or madam does not encapsulate significance of the term; it sought an action taken report on its recommendation within two months

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that both male and female schoolteachers be addressed as ‘teachers’ without gender discrimination.

Acting on a petition by Boban Mattumantha of Palakkad, a bench of commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and member C. Vijayakumar asked the Director of General Education (DGE) to take steps to communicate the direction to all schools in the State.

The commission said ‘teacher’ was an apt term to address teachers with respect. Teachers led the formation of a modern society and a world that was based on the good. As a result, no term such as sir or madam came equal to teacher or what it signified. By using the term teacher, equality could be maintained. It would help bring teachers closer to students and ensure they can experience safety and love.

All teachers should be able to identify and nuture students’ talents and motivate them to greater heights, the commission said.

The General Education Department, in its report, had expressed the opinion that use of ‘teachers’ was preferable.

The commission sought an action taken report on its recommendation within two months.

