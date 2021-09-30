Use research results for society, says CM

Kairali Research Awards given away to doyens in respective fields

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to foster research in the State by cultivating an organic linkage between higher educational institutions and industries.

Inaugurating the second Kairali Research Awards 2020 presentation ceremony through videoconference on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said educational institutions must strive to evolve solutions for local problems. The knowledge produced by academia should be developed with the assistance of industrial bodies and operationalised for the betterment of society, he said.

He added that the pursuit for a ‘new Kerala’ hinges heavily on research and advancements in the manufacturing sector. A judicious distribution of resources was a must to shape an inclusive society.

Cardiologist M.S. Valiathan and historians K.N. Panikkar and M.R. Raghava Warrier were selected for the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers in the respective fields of science, social science, arts and humanities.

Dr. Warrier, who was present on the occasion, lamented the scant importance shown towards research in certain disciplines, including history. He said only a few universities in the country have strived to reform curriculum so as to recover lost knowledge and preserve them for posterity.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, linguist Scaria Zacharia and historian P. Sanal Mohan were presented the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Award for science, arts and humanities and social science respectively. The Kairali Gaveshaka Puraskaram for post-doctoral research, Kairali Gaveshana Puraskaram for teachers undertaking research were also given away.

‘Hindering research’

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal called for steps to reduce bureaucratic involvement that often hinder research activities. Bemoaning the lack of conducive research environment in the State, he cautioned of tendencies that dissuaded those proficient in various study areas from undertaking research.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided. Kairali Awards jury chairman and former Director of Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, P. Balaram spoke.