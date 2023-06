June 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST

The use of plastic will be reduced to the minimum in all health institutions by implementing the green protocol, the Health Minister, Veena George, has said on the eve of the World Environment Day (June 5).

The Health department had already commenced activities and special initiatives to make all hospitals environment-friendly, she said.

