ADVERTISEMENT

Use of elephants for pulling chariots at Kalpathy festival banned

November 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

However, the animals can be used for ‘Ezhunnallathu’

The Hindu Bureau

A district committee monitoring the conduct of the Kalpathy car festival has proscribed the use of elephants for pulling the chariots carrying the deities. Members of the Elephant Lovers Group had complained about the use of elephant for pulling the chariots.

However, the people of Kalpathy are upset about the monitoring committee’s decision. They said elephants were used only to move the chariots through the corners.

However, the monitoring committee has not banned the use of elephants for Ezhunnallathu. The committee took note of the fact that elephants had been used to pull the chariots last year in spite of the committee having warned against it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US