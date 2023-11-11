Use of elephants for pulling chariots at Kalpathy festival banned

November 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A district committee monitoring the conduct of the Kalpathy car festival has proscribed the use of elephants for pulling the chariots carrying the deities. Members of the Elephant Lovers Group had complained about the use of elephant for pulling the chariots.

However, the people of Kalpathy are upset about the monitoring committee’s decision. They said elephants were used only to move the chariots through the corners.

However, the monitoring committee has not banned the use of elephants for Ezhunnallathu. The committee took note of the fact that elephants had been used to pull the chariots last year in spite of the committee having warned against it.