Use of Corporation’s stadium by Gokulam FC: civic body draws flak for inability to protect asset

As Gokulam Kerala FC continues to use the Kozhikode Corporation’s EMS Stadium as its home ground, the civic body is drawing flak for its inability to protect its asset despite the FC’s alleged violation of the contract.

The Kozhikode Corporation council had decided on May 28, 2023 not to renew the contract with Sree Gokulam Football Club, which had been using the Stadium as its homeground since 2018. The Corporation council made a unanimous decision to end the contract after it was noted that the Club had not been able to maintain the stadium in good condition as agreed in the contract. The Corporation had also invited an expression of interest from agencies for future maintenance of the stadium. However, it has not been able to take back its asset from the FC so far while the latter continues to use it as a home ground in the new season of I-League that started recently.

Under the contract, the FC was to pay the Corporation an annual user fee of ₹3.40 lakh and was bound to maintain the grass bed, gallery, seating, and flood light in the stadium at its own expense. The contract has been extended every year since 2018 and was valid till August 2023.

The relationship between the Corporation and the FC turned sour close to the Super Cup in April during which the former noticed that the club had not kept its end of the bargain. The flood light was in poor condition, and the premises were unhygienic. Several equipment had been damaged too.

The Club refused to carry out maintenance before the Super Cup despite the Corporation’s request to do so. The Corporation then entrusted the work to the Kozhikode District Football Association (KDFA) that carried out maintenance in a hurry before the championship began.

Meanwhile, experts from KDFA had pointed out that using a ground for training would affect its quality to host matches. It had also expressed interest in maintaining the stadium if given a chance. The Kerala Football Association (KFA) was also ready to hold matches round the year and manage the stadium if given the chance.

“The club is fooling the Corporation by not handing over the stadium. The I-League matches being held here do not even have the PPR (Permissions and Public Performance Rights) license, as the contract with the Corporation has come to an end in August,” said K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader at the Corporation. She also criticised the Corporation authorities for turning a blind eye towards the matches being held at the stadium without its consent and alleged pressure from the State government to do so.

However, Mayor Beena Philip said that the I-League events were being held with the Corporation’s permission. “Even though the contract is over, we are free to rent the stadium for events,” she said.

