Use of cell phone by TP case accused: Chargesheet filed

A special team of the police that probed the case in which some of the accused in the killing of the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T.P. Chandrasekharan used cellphones in prison has filed the chargesheet before the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate's Court (III) here.

The chargesheet, filed nearly four years after the incident, has named 18 persons, including two CPI (M) local leaders P.K. Kunhanandan and K.C. Ramachandran in Kannur and Vadakara respectively and seven members of the hired gang directly involved in the murder of Chandrasekharan on May 4 , 2012. The file number would be obtained in a couple of days, a senior officer said.

The case related to the remand prisoners using mobile phones in the Kozhikode district jail between September and December 2013 to call their family and relatives.

Using the smartphone, the accused had posted images on social media. Facebook posts of ‘Kodi’ Suni, ‘Kirmani’ Manoj, and Mohammed Shafi, the three main accused in the murder, had reportedly posed on the jail premises wearing shorts and sunglasses.

Following raids, the City police had recovered eight mobile phones and other accessories. The accused were charged under Section 86 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act.

A magistrate court had allowed the investigation team to collect information regarding the accounts from Facebook authorities. But it did not get any positive response.