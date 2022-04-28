Use of Backward Classes Development department funds in education under consideration: Kerala Minister  

Utilisation of Backward Classes Development department funds for infrastructure development of schools under the General Education department, which students from backward sections mostly rely on, is under government consideration, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a new building at Government Upper Primary School, Koottamala, Amboori panchayat, here on Thursday.

The Minister said infrastructure for backward sections, including tribespeople, to receive quality education would be created.

Use of funds allowed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development department to the three-tier panchayats would be inspected directly. On its basis, projects to improve the living conditions of the backward sections would be implemented, the Minister said.

Demand for upgrade of schools in tribal areas that have limited travel facilities would be considered.

The Minister honoured Velamma Kanikari, daughter of Janaki Kanikari who handed over 1.3 acres of land for the school for free 80 years ago, on the occasion.

The Minister, who also visited the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Koottamala, said acquisition of land for development of the institute would be expedited. Solutions to demands such as food for students and hostel accommodation would be found soon, he said.

The school building is being built at a cost of ₹50 lakh.