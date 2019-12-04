Kerala

Use new technologies, KSEB told

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani inaugurating a 33-kV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Pandalam on Wednesday.

Aim is to hike solar power generation to 1,000 MW: Minister

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has stressed the need for exploring new technologies for power generation and transmission to avoid any crisis in the State’s power sector.

The Minister was inaugurating a 33-kV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Pandalam on Wednesday.

He said the power transmission sector should be modernised. The KSEB should explore the possibility of introducing innovative power generation technologies.

The substation has been set up under the Centrally sponsored Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).Mr. Mani said every possibility of generating solar power should be explored to improve the State’s electricity generation.

The State generated 200 MW of solar power and this should be increased to not less than 1,000 MW in a phased manner.

The KSEB had invited applications from its power consumers for installing solar panels on rooftops of residential buildings and the board had received 2.85 lakh applications. Installing floating solar panels in reservoirs was another means to generate solar power, he said.

New substation

The Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed 66-kV electrical substation at Enathu, near Adoor. The substation and associated power transmission lines would be beneficial to 25,000 consumers at Enathu, Vadakkadathukavu, Mannady, Kulakkada, and Pattazhy.

Chittayam Gopakumar, MLA, presided over the function. R. Suku, KSEB Chief Engineer (Transmission), presented a report.

