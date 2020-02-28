Use new fields to make farmers ‘smart’: Governor

Thrissur

28 February 2020 22:56 IST

At KAU convocation, he emphasises the need to ensure quality in food processing

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called upon agriculture experts to build on sunrise sectors such as food processing and value addition.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) at Mannuthy on Friday, he emphasised the need to build on science and technology to develop global competitiveness and to focus on conformity with global standards and quality in food processing.

Great potential

“Kerala, with its rich biodiversity and agroclimatic variations, offers immense potential to develop value-added products and thereby enhance the income options of farmers. Strict adherence to good agricultural practices (GAP) and quality standards is essential today to meet the demands of diverse categories of consumers,” the Governor said.

“The State needs to develop capabilities in emerging areas such as blockchain technology, nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning and improve use of biotechnology to equip farmers with smart decision-making facilities. This points to newer areas of agricultural research, where young graduates will have a leading role in the years to come. I hope that the recent academic collaboration of KAU with foreign universities such as Cornell University, University of Tokyo, University of Western Sydney, and University of Western Australia will provide an impetus to research in newer areas. Such global linkages can help to transform the university into a one-stop solution provider to the farming community,” he said.

Food security

“It is a matter of pride that ever since its inception in 1972, Kerala Agricultural University has been in the forefront of ensuring the great mission of food security and sustainable agricultural development. By releasing 331 high-yielding varieties of important crops of the State, by providing timely guidance on the best farming practices and effective solutions to agricultural issues, the university has remained socially relevant and committed to the cause of agriculture. I am told that 13 more new crop varieties are going to be released. The credibility enjoyed by the university among the farmers of Kerala is evident in two rice varieties, Uma and Jyoti, covering almost 80% of the paddy area in the State,” the Governor said.

“It is for fresh graduates of today to become the flag-bearers of this great institution by taking forward this legacy. A graduation ceremony is also an occasion to be reminded of the challenges that lie ahead in one’s chosen field. We are aiming for the national goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. This certainly adds to our responsibility as professionals,” the Governor said.

Pro Chancellor and Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar presided. K. Rajan, Government Chief Whip; K. Alagusundaram, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research; R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor, KAU; D. Girija, Registrar, KAU, and others participated.

In all, degrees were awarded to 814 students.