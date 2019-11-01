Use Malayalam as medium of governance: CM

Greeting Keralites on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the formation of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon all government officers to ensure that Malayalam is used as the medium of governance.

“The government has the moral responsibility to govern using the same language that is used to seek votes from the people. Ignoring the mother tongue of the people of Kerala for administration amounts to violation of their linguistic rights,” the Chief Minister said in his Kerala Piravi message.

The government had issued a notification in 2015 making Malayalam the administrative language in government departments and institutions.

However, despite a government instruction that the condition should be strictly followed from May 1, 2017, certain departments still hesitated, he said.

“I don’t believe that Malayalam should be declared the administrative language through the imposition of a law. However, the government would not hesitate to initiate disciplinary action against officers who fail to use Malayalam,” the Chief Minister said. He recalled the recent development where the Kerala Public Service Commission was asked to prepare its question papers in Malayalam. Since approximately 97% of the State population use Malayalam, the government policy naturally follows that it should be the administrative language as well.

It was the E.M.S. Namboothiripad Ministry that first made an attempt in this direction, Mr. Vijayan recalled. “In 1957, a committee headed by Komattil Achutha Menon was formed to study the feasibility of declaring Malayalam as administrative language,” he said.

Governor’s greetings

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. In a message, he said, “Let us join hands to lead our beloved State towards newer heights of development and progress and to preserve the harmony which have always enriched our society.”