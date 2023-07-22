Use education for nation’s progress, ISRO chief tells IITians

July 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath exhorted the engineering and science students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad to utilize their education not only for their personal growth, but also for the organizational advancement and for the country’s overall progress.

He was delivering the fifth convocation address at IIT Palakkad, Kanjikode, on Saturday.

Underscoring the need for passion among the students, Mr. Somanath called upon them to be extremely passionate in their pursuits and to set high standards. “You should dream big, rather than settling for mediocrity,” he said.

“Accomplishments do not happen accidentally. It is a result of conscious actions,” he said. According to him, India’s advancement as a powerful nation relies heavily on harnessing the potential of science and technology.

Creating a new India requires substantial and intentional efforts, and the emergence of technology-driven institutions is essential to serve the country better, he said.

Mr. Somanath shared his life lessons with the graduates, emphasizing the need to identify and explore areas with vast innovation potential and the need to compete with oneself with commitment.

He urged the students to stay grounded as they climb the ladders of success in their lives.