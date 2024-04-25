US-UK vlogger couple allege sexual harassment during Thrissur Pooram

April 25, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thrissur

An American-English couple, in a recent video shared in their Instagram account, have alleged that they faced sexual harassment at the Thrissur Pooram venue.

The travel vloggers, who have been featuring a series of travel stories about Kerala, in their Instagram documented their harrowing experience during the Thrissur Pooram.

In a video, one of the vloggers said that they had a wonderful time at the Thrissur Pooram, but there were also questionable moments too. In the video the vlogger was speaking to a pooram enthusiast, who soon tried to forcibly kiss her.

The video continued with the other vlogger saying that he was also groped by a man, who was in his 50’s.

According to the police, they are yet to get a formal complaint from the couple.

