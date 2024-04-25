US-UK vlogger couple allege sexual harassment during Thrissur Pooram

April 25, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thrissur

An American-English couple, in a recent video shared in their Instagram account, have alleged that they faced sexual harassment at the Thrissur Pooram venue.

Mackenzie and Keenan, travel vloggers, who have been featuring a series of travel stories about Kerala, in their Instagram account UNSTUK with Mac & Keen documented their harrowing experience during the Thrissur Pooram.

In a video titled Worst Moments, Ms. Mackenzie said that they had wonderful moments at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also questionable moments.’ In the video Ms. Mackenzie was speaking to a pooram participant, who soon tried to forcibly kiss her.

The video continued with Mr. Keenan saying that he was also groped by a man, who was in his 50’s.

According to the police, they are yet to get a formal complaint from the vloggers.