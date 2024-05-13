GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. official lauds State’s achievements in health sector

Published - May 13, 2024 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Veena George meeting Graham Mayer, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs, U.S. Embassy, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Graham Mayer, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs, Embassy of United States of America in New Delhi, who met Health Minister Veena George here on Monday, has said that possibilities for co-operation in prevention of zoonotic diseases and geriatric care can be explored. A decision will be taken after further discussion in this regard. He lauded the State’s achievements in the health sector, highlighting the interventions of the State in prevention of epidemics.

Ms.George said that systematic interventions are being made in the health sector. As part of Ardram Mission, major development works have been taken up in hospitals. A special scheme has been formulated for women’s health. Kerala has the lowest maternal and child mortality rate in the country. Priority is given to the care and treatment of the elderly. The State has also set new standards in palliative care. For prevention of lifestyle diseases, Ardram ensured screening and treatment through lifestyle disease diagnosis campaign. A total of 1,000 yoga clubs have been started in the State with emphasis on disease prevention, she said.

