US national alleges sexual harassment on Cherai beach

The Munambam police have registered a case against unknown people for assaulting a US national with an intent to outrage her modesty following a complaint lodged by her with the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) on Friday.

Ladan Mehranvar, a legal researcher from New York, lodged the petition about an allegedly harrowing experience she and her sister had to face right outside a beach resort at Cherai where they were staying on December 23.

According to the petitioner, she along with her six-year-old son and sister were returning after a stroll along the beach when two youngsters on a motorbike started heckling her sister.

“They asked her whether she wanted to get on the motorcycle with them to which she responded angrily asking them to go home. However, they blocked her way and started touching her hands,” the petition said.

Following this, the petitioner intervened at which they allegedly said something very rude to her in front of her young son who had by then got frightened by the experience. Angered by the comment, she grabbed the hand of the rider of the motorcycle on which he grabbed her hand back. They eventually left her hand and sped off seeing her husband approaching.

The petitioner alleged that though the incident happened right outside the resort, the security and the management shrugged off their responsibility on ground that it took place outside the resort.