US couple with COVID-19 sysmptoms who went missing traced at Kochi airport

A U.S. couple, one of them showing symptoms of COVID-19, who went missing from the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha on Friday has been traced at Kochi airport.

Alappuzha District Collector M. Anjana said that the couple had been located around Friday midnight. “They have been shifted to a hospital in Kochi and put under isolation,” Ms. Anjana said.

According to officials, the couple reached Kerala from London via Doha on March 9.

After visiting Alappuzha on March 10, they left for Varkala. However, after one of them developed symptoms of COVID-19 they travelled back to Alappuzha to consult doctors at the hospital there on Friday. They were instructed to go to the isolation ward at the hospital by doctors at the casualty.

Even before collecting samples from them, the couple disappeared around 4.30 p.m. They reached the airport in taxi, officials said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has sought a report from the collector on the incident.