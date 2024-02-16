U.S. Consulate conducts workshop for South Indian scriptwriters

February 16, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, in association with the Global Media Makers (GMM), organised a five-day screenwriting retreat for ten emerging women scriptwriters from South India in Alappuzha from February 10 to 14.

The retreat was aimed at enhancing scriptwriting and cinematic storytelling with a special focus on gender-sensitive issues, including the portrayal of women in film.

Led by U.S. and Indian filmmakers, including Ruth Atkinson, Pamela Ribon, and GMM Fellow Triparna Banerjee, the programme offered the participants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh a greater knowledge about best practices in the U.S. film industry.

Indian filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan, Indu Lakshmi, Sudha Padmaja Francis, and GMM Christo Tomy shared valuable insights from their personal experiences navigating the filmmaking landscape in India.

GMM is a cultural exchange programme designed to foster relationships between American and international film professionals, and it is supported through a public-private partnership between Los Angeles-based non-profit arts organisation, Film Independent and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).

“Films are a powerful platform to sensitize audiences around the world on various issues, including women’s socio-economic empowerment. This workshop is another step toward creating gender-sensitive scripts that will highlight women’s issues to global audiences,” said Jennifer Bullock, public affairs officer and diplomat at U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.

Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives, Film Independent, noted: “Throughout the last five years, we have been working with Indian filmmakers, who have wowed us with their talent, unique stories, and distinctive voices.”

Award-winning film editor Bina Paul collaborated with Film Independent to design the workshop and shortlist the participants