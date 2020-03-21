U.S. citizen goes gaga over KTDC experience

In recent days, several foreigners visiting God’s Own Country had faced ostracism due to COVID-19 scare.

Rebecca Dale, a U.S. citizen, however, is full of praise for the Kerala Tourism Department. Before leaving for the U.S. on Saturday morning after spending two days in quarantine in a Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) facility in Alappuzha, Ms. Dale released a video message sharing her experience.

Video message

In the video, she says the Kerala Tourism Department has been very prompt and effective in managing the situation.

“I had to be tested for the coronavirus and was taken by the Tourism Department. They have done all the arrangements. Taken to the hospital, where I have my test done. And, after that point, I have been hosted by the KTDC for the past couple of days, waiting for the results of my test. The whole experience has been a good one, overall very positive. The people, management and staff here have been accommodating to all of our needs. The rooms are very comfortable. We are now free to go, thanks to the arrival of my certificate just today,” she says.

A friend of her signs off by saying “Thank you KTDC, Thank you Kerala Tourism Department.”

Tests negative

Ms. Dale was allowed to leave the country after being tested negative for the disease.

According to T.G. Abhilash Kumar, deputy director, Tourism Department, only four foreign tourists remain in Alappuzha.

“We have nine tourists in quarantine including two Russian citizens at the isolation ward of a hospital. Majority of them have now returned after tested negative for the disease. In the case of Rebecca Dale and the fellow traveller, both journalists, they were very cooperative. After her test results came on Friday, we allowed them to go. With the help of the Health Department, tourists in quarantine at KTDC hotel and private resorts are provided better facilities. They are given food of their choice,” Mr. Kumar says.

Of the four remaining foreign guests, two have already tested negative for COVID-19. “They are from the U.S. When we asked them to go into quarantine, they requested permission to do so in a private resort. We granted their wish. Their results have returned negative, but they decided against travelling back immediately,” he says.

Meanwhile, an Indian origin U.S. citizen has sought permission from the district administration to allow him to travel to Goa.