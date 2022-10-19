U.S.-based employer services firm to invest ₹1,500 crore in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 19, 2022 19:15 IST

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve with Vensure CEO Alex Campos

Vensure, a U.S.-based employer services company, will invest ₹1,500 crore in Kerala, a press release issued by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s office has said.

As part of an understanding arrived at in a Meet the Investor programme with the Minister earlier, the company’s office had started functioning at the KINFRA Park in the capital. KINFRA was able to make available the required land for the office, within 80 days. Mr. Rajeeve and Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish visited the office on Wednesday.

Currently, around 200 persons are employed at the office of the company, which offers end-to-end solutions for outsourced payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers’ compensation services.

Company CEO Alex Campos welcomed the Minister and other officials of the Industries Department. Mr. Rajeeve said that the investor-friendly climate in Kerala was attracting global majors to set shop here.

