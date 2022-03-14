Urologist Roy Chally no more

Kozhikode

Well-known urologist, Roy Chally, 85, who passed away at his residence here on Monday, was the first to perform a renal transplant surgery in a government medical college hospital in the State.

The surgery was conducted at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 1986 where Dr. Chally was working then, said Felix Cardoza, former Professor, and Head of the Department of Urology. That was a time when such surgeries were performed only in big hospitals in major cities outside the State, he said.

A native of Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam district, Dr. Chally studied MBBS and MS (Surgery) at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and MCh (Urology) at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was a byword for renal treatment in the region, looked forward to by patients from poor families. Dr. Chally leaves behind hundreds of students who are working in various capacities in hospitals across the globe. After his retirement from the Kozhikode MCH as Professor and Head of the Department of Urology, he joined Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) as the head of the urology department.

Dr. Chally’s body was kept at his residence at Patteri in the city and at the BMH for the public to pay last respects. It was later taken to Mulanthuruthy. The funeral will be held there at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Anny Chally and sons Poulose Chally and Mammen Chally.