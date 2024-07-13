Urologist N.K. Sanil Kumar passes away in Kochi

N.K. Sanil Kumar, 58, who was in the forefront of the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement for the realisation of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, passed away in Kochi on the night of July 12.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Maradu after he collapsed at home following cardiac arrest, according to his family members. He was working as a urologist at private hospitals in Thrikkakara and Aluva. The cremation will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium at 11.30 a.m. on July 14.

Dr. Kumar had actively worked with the late V.R. Krishna Iyer for developing facilities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. He had also campaigned for the establishment of the cancer centre at Kalamassery.