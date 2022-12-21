Urja Kiran programme begins at St. John’s College

December 21, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Urja Kiran project jointly implemented by Energy Management Centre Kerala, Centre for Environment and Development and Bureau of Energy Efficiency began in St John’s College on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran inaugurated the energy conservation rally, pamphlet distribution and signature collection campaign. Principal Cherian John presided over the function while programme coordinator Anila George, Karavalur grama panchayat member Lissy Shibu and Prof. Jerry C. Jackson also spoke on the occasion. College NSS unit also participated in the awareness rally which started from Anchal Market Junction.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US