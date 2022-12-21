  1. EPaper
Urja Kiran programme begins at St. John’s College

December 21, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Urja Kiran project jointly implemented by Energy Management Centre Kerala, Centre for Environment and Development and Bureau of Energy Efficiency began in St John’s College on Wednesday.

Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran inaugurated the energy conservation rally, pamphlet distribution and signature collection campaign. Principal Cherian John presided over the function while programme coordinator Anila George, Karavalur grama panchayat member Lissy Shibu and Prof. Jerry C. Jackson also spoke on the occasion. College NSS unit also participated in the awareness rally which started from Anchal Market Junction.  

