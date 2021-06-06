Kerala

Urgent steps to open tunnel at Kuthiran, says Minister

Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, K. Rajan, and R. Bindu visiting the Kuthiran twin tunnels on Sunday to review the progress of work.   | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Urgent interventions will be made to complete work on the twin tunnels at Kuthiran to enable traffic through them, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking to reporters after visiting Kuthiran on Sunday to review the progress of work.

The Chief Minister will convene a special meeting on June 8 to discuss the matter. Immediate steps will be taken to open at least one tunnel after holding talks with the construction firm, he said. “The government has taken the issue very seriously. There are drawbacks in the construction work,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, work on widening the Old Kuthiran Road is progressing. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, and District Collector S. Shanavas were in the team.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 9:16:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/urgent-steps-to-open-tunnel-at-kuthiran-says-minister/article34744868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY