Urgent steps to open tunnel at Kuthiran, says Minister

Chief Minister to convene special meeting on June 8

Urgent interventions will be made to complete work on the twin tunnels at Kuthiran to enable traffic through them, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking to reporters after visiting Kuthiran on Sunday to review the progress of work.

The Chief Minister will convene a special meeting on June 8 to discuss the matter. Immediate steps will be taken to open at least one tunnel after holding talks with the construction firm, he said. “The government has taken the issue very seriously. There are drawbacks in the construction work,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, work on widening the Old Kuthiran Road is progressing. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, and District Collector S. Shanavas were in the team.