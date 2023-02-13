ADVERTISEMENT

Urgent steps to be taken to monitor air pollution sources in Kochi

February 13, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI 

DDMA and PCB to conduct detailed study on air quality in the city; new air pollution monitoring station to be set up near international stadium at Kaloor

The Hindu Bureau

On the basis of reports that an increase in the level of particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5 or fine particles) in air would cause health issues, District Collector Renu Raj convened a meeting on Monday to take urgent steps to monitor sources of air pollution with a view to curbing it as also to increase the green cover in the city. 

A detailed study on air quality in the city would be held by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Pollution Control Board (PCB). Volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Service Scheme would be roped in conduct the study.  

The city has pollution monitoring facility at 12 places and Vyttila has recorded maximum air pollution. An increase in the level of PM 2.5 is due to the heavy vehicle density of the junction and the Mobility Hub, a PRD release quoted a PCB official as saying.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new air pollution monitoring station would be set up near the international stadium at Kaloor. The Motor Vehicles department would also introduce a system to monitor vehicle pollution at Vyttila Mobility Hub. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd., Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) would cooperate in the efforts to curb air pollution in Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air pollution

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US